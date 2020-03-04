Queen Elizabeth Wears Gloves At Investiture, Royal Watchers Call It 'sensible Precaution'

The Queen of England was seen wearing gloves during a ceremony at the Buckingham Palace on March 3. According to reports, the Queen wore the gloves as a precautionary measure against the deadly coronavirus that has affected as many as 60 countries so far. Although, the Buckingham Palace has declined to confirm that it was because of coronavirus, however, many experts say that it was indeed a precaution from the deadly disease.

Read: Amid Coronavirus Scare, World Bank,IMF To Hold Annual Spring Meetings In 'virtual Format'

According to reports and past photographs of Queen at investitures, the long pair of gloves seems to be a new addition to the 93-year-old monarch's accessories collection. Royal watchers are calling it a 'sensible move' by the staff as the Queen is just weeks away from her 94th birthday. But as per reports, an official from the palace has said that the Queen often wears black or white gloves when she meets public or is on a royal visit.

Read: 'We Are Extra Vigilant After Coronavirus Cases Rise In India': Kerala Health Minister

Coronavirus outbreak

There are currently 51 cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom as of March 4 of which 12 cases have been reported recently. So far, no loss of life from coronavirus have been reported from England, but the country remains on high risk until further notice. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday held a press conference where he talked about the United Kingdom's preparedness to battle the virus.

Read: Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Gears Up To Fight Against Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,100 lives across the globe and has infected over 92,000 people since December 2019. According to reports, at least 175 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak in the 21st century. Iran and Italy have reported the most number of deaths outside China due to COVID-19. The virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

Read: Helpdesk, Passenger Screenings At Lucknow International Airport To Curb Coronavirus Spread

Image Credit: Twitter/@RoyalFamily

