100-year-old Captain Tom Moore To Be Knighted After Raising £32m For UK's NHS Amid Covid

War Veteran Captain Tom Moore who raised almost £33 million for the UK's National Health Service (NHS) by taking laps of his backyard will be awarded a knighthood after a special nomination from Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The 100-year-old National hero was promoted to 'honorary colonel' on the eve of his birthday this year.

As an honorary colonel, his official title will be 'Captain Sir Thomas Moore' under the Ministry of Defence protocol. The knighthood, which has been approved by the Queen, will be formally announced on Wednesday.

'Beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus': Boris

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the centenarian had provided the country with "a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus." Johnson personally recommended to Queen Elizabeth that Moore should be exceptionally honored, according to the official press release.

Colonel Tom's fantastic fundraising broke records, inspired the whole country and provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus, said Johnson in the release.

100th birthday of Capt Tom Moore

The 100th birthday of Captain Tom Moore marked with, an RAF flypast. The veteran received almost 140,000 birthday cards from his fans that were kept in the sports hall of a local school. The Queen too sent out a personalised birthday greeting card to the captain and congratulated him for his charity work.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also wished the war veteran through a special video message. In his message, he said "a point of light in all our lives". "I know I speak for the whole nation when I say we wish you a very happy 100th birthday. Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation, you've created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who have all been doing the most outstanding job."

COVID-19 Cases in UK

The United Kingdon has recorded 248,818 confirmed cases if Coronavirus with 35,341 deaths recorded so far, as per the government figures. However, the total number of deaths relating to coronavirus is thought to be higher, with Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggesting there had already been more than 41,000 such deaths by the week beginning 8 May.

When all deaths over and above the expected number for the period to 8 May are taken into account, the ONS data suggests the total might be more than 54,000. Some of these deaths are likely to include people with undiagnosed coronavirus or who died as an indirect result of the pandemic.

