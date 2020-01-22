CCTV Footage Shows Robbery That Went Hilariously Wrong, Netizens Die Laughing

A viral video is doing rounds on social media that is being dubbed as the funniest of 2020. The video shows a botched up robbery attempt where three men trying to steal gold from a jewellery shop in England get trapped inside the store. Some netizens are also calling it the worst planned robbery in the history of robberies and by taking a look at the video, one can understand why. In the video, three men trying to steal from a jewellery shop struggled to escape during the raid where one of them even got trapped inside.

The viral video

The video starts with a man in a blue jacket entering the jewellery shop followed by two other men. The man knocks down the shop assistant before starting to loot and while he continues, the assistant gets up and runs towards the washroom before locking herself in. After the assistant locks herself in, the robbers start to panic as they are scared that she might inform the cops. One by one, the robbers press the escape button and run for the exit, without holding the door open for the next person. The final man gets trapped inside as he can be seen banging at the glass door in distress. An unsuspecting passerby then holds the door open for him while he presses the exit button.

#JAILED | One of the three men responsible for a violent robbery at a jewellers in #Haringey has been jailed for over 7 years.



CCTV footage shows the bungling robbers as they struggle to escape the premises.



Can you help ID the other two thieves? 📞101 or @CrimestoppersUK pic.twitter.com/p3KMDSYE57 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 10, 2020

According to international media reports, the three men managed to steal more than £20,000 worth of jewellery and caused damage worth of £5,000 at the Ital Gold jewellery shop in Harringey, London. One of the three men responsible for a violent robbery at the jewellery store has been jailed for over 7 years. The video has garnered more than 2.7 million views since it was reshared on Twitter by comedian James Felton. The post is attracting a lot of reactions from netizens, with some calling it an appropriate metaphor for Brexit.

Would watch a heist movie where it’s just three hours of planning followed by this pic.twitter.com/pqEbtaLOKI — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 19, 2020

Two still at large? Nice they've kept it open for a sequel. — John Deans (@jjbillyd) January 19, 2020

As ‘thick’ as thieves — Sara Griffiths (@saragtweet) January 19, 2020

C'mon free them 🤣🤣🤣 idiots pic.twitter.com/QCB9zVCd9e — Wale Gates 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@walegates) January 19, 2020

