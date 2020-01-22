Bengaluru IPS Officer's Proposal On Pizza Delivery Leaves Netizens Divided

Bengaluru’s police commissioner’s suggestion on evaluating the 30 minutes deadline for guaranteed pizza delivery has sparked a new debate online. IPS officer Bhaskar Rao took to Twitter to raise his concerns about delivery persons risking their lives and violating traffic rules to ensure pizza delivery within 30 minutes.

Do we have the heart to get a free pizza from a kid who is risking his life just because he crossed over 30 mns. Am seriously considering asking Pizza companies to make it 40 mns as these kids risk their lives by breaking all Traffic rules. — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) January 21, 2020

30 minutes delivery or free pizza!

Numerous pizza outlets have started offering free pizza if the delivery executives fail to provide it within 30 minutes. While Rao’s concerns are understandable, his proposal to increase the guaranteed delivery time by 10 minutes left the internet divided. Many on social media agreed with the concerns and criticised the pizza outlets for risking the lives of people for their own benefit.

It's a stupid concept, particularly in a service industry that penalises its staff for reasons beyond their control. The pressure it puts on the delivery mechanism as well as unrealistic expectations from customer end, motivated by a consumerist freeloader culture, is ridiculous! — Deepti (@MeDamselDee) January 21, 2020

Not just their lives,but lives of other drivers/pedestrians as well. If someone can wait for pizza for 30 mins, an adtnl 15 min must not make much diff. Pls recommend 45 mins. If the customers have a problem with that, they can drive themselves to the store pick up their pizza — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) January 21, 2020

But there were few voices who were not in consonance with the proposal and said that stricter enforcement of traffic rules should be the priority.

Dear Commissioner, extending the time will not keep these kids safe. What will is the traffic police enforcing rules stringently. At present they’re just interested in overspeeding & doc check. While this is important so is wrong parking, driving on the wrong side & many more. — V M Raghunath (@vmraghunath) January 21, 2020

