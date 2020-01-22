The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bengaluru IPS Officer's Proposal On Pizza Delivery Leaves Netizens Divided

General News

Bengaluru’s police commissioner’s suggestion on evaluating the 30 minutes deadline for guaranteed pizza delivery has sparked a new debate among the netizens.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bengaluru

Bengaluru’s police commissioner’s suggestion on evaluating the 30 minutes deadline for guaranteed pizza delivery has sparked a new debate online. IPS officer Bhaskar Rao took to Twitter to raise his concerns about delivery persons risking their lives and violating traffic rules to ensure pizza delivery within 30 minutes.

Read: Homemade Extra Cheese Pizza Recipe; Three Steps For A Delicious Treat

30 minutes delivery or free pizza!

Numerous pizza outlets have started offering free pizza if the delivery executives fail to provide it within 30 minutes. While Rao’s concerns are understandable, his proposal to increase the guaranteed delivery time by 10 minutes left the internet divided. Many on social media agreed with the concerns and criticised the pizza outlets for risking the lives of people for their own benefit. 

 

Read: Pizza In A Mug: Prepare The Scrumptious Dish Under 5 Minutes In 5 Easy Steps

But there were few voices who were not in consonance with the proposal and said that stricter enforcement of traffic rules should be the priority.

Read: Tinder Reminds People Of Valentine's Day, Netizens Dish Out Hilarious Memes

Read: Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Remark Upsets Netizens, #BoycottShikara Takes Over Twitter

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TAKES 'HALWA JIBE' AT BJP
CONG RELEASES LIST OF CAMPAIGNERS
CBI LODGES FOUR NEW CASES ON RAJAN
MANGALURU BOMB PLANTER ARRESTED
SHIV SENA REFUTES CONGRESS
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA