John Boyega Shares Video Of His Parents' Reaction After He Gifted Them A House

Star Wars actor John Boyega recently took to Instagram to share an old video of the moment when he told his parents that he had bought a new home for them. The emotional video shows Boyega’s Parents, Samsun and Abigail, bursting into tear as he presents them with his gift. Watch the video here:

'Thank You for everything'

The video shows his parents sitting on a sofa as the 27-year-old actor says "On behalf of myself I'd like to say thank you for everything that you've done and I decided to do a secret project for a few months. And I'm here to tell you that there was no interview, that was a lie, this is the house that I am presenting to you. This is your new house, it belongs to you." The video further shows that both his parents were initially a bit confused but after their son went on reiterate they started crying.

Later in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, The circle actor revealed that actually one of his parents knew about the surprise. He said that his mother knew about the house and was just acting. While talking to Fallon, he also joked that he told her in case one of them got a heart attack, at least the other could take them to the hospital.

A few days ago Boyega received backlash for a joke that he made on Star Wars character Rey’s sex life. The British actor himself has been a part of the superhit movie franchise playing the character of Finn - a potential love interest for Rey's character. On the other hand, Rey who is the main protagonist of the film trilogy was played by actress Daisy Ridley.

