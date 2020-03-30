The Debate
'Clap For Boris' Campaign Backfires As Netizens Criticise UK PM For COVID-19 Response

UK News

After #ClapForNHS, a British minister suggested 'Clap for Boris' in order to encourage British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fight deadly coronavirus disease.

Clap for Boris

After #ClapForNHS, a British minister suggested #ClapForBoris in order to encourage British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fight the deadly coronavirus disease after he announced that he was tested positive for COVID-19. However, the initiative was deemed as a failure by the people on the internet as “not a single clap was heard”. On the other hand, when the authorities suggested clapping for the National Health Service in Britain, everyone volunteered and videos were shared on Twitter.

‘Reality of #ClapForBoris’

While this hashtag was supposed to see support for Johnson by the UK citizens, it became the hashtag where people sarcastically criticized their Prime Minister. As the deadly coronavirus outbreak tightens its grip on Britain and has infected over 19,520 people and the reported fatalities as of March 30 are 1,228, people condemned Johnson’s government’s response.

