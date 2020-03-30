'Clap For Boris' Campaign Backfires As Netizens Criticise UK PM For COVID-19 Response

After #ClapForNHS, a British minister suggested #ClapForBoris in order to encourage British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fight the deadly coronavirus disease after he announced that he was tested positive for COVID-19. However, the initiative was deemed as a failure by the people on the internet as “not a single clap was heard”. On the other hand, when the authorities suggested clapping for the National Health Service in Britain, everyone volunteered and videos were shared on Twitter.

‘Reality of #ClapForBoris’

While this hashtag was supposed to see support for Johnson by the UK citizens, it became the hashtag where people sarcastically criticized their Prime Minister. As the deadly coronavirus outbreak tightens its grip on Britain and has infected over 19,520 people and the reported fatalities as of March 30 are 1,228, people condemned Johnson’s government’s response.

#clapforboris who would clap for someone who has by his inaction is responsible for the deaths of so many of us and risks the lives of so many more? #Covid_19 https://t.co/mJYXW7EvaX — Temporary profile #SocialistSunday (@TracyDianeC) March 30, 2020

#clapforboris must have been spread by bots to gager public opinion for BoJo by Demonic Dom.There is not one reported incident in whole of U.K of one person clapping for the bumbling baffoon.NOT ONE!!!!.Makes you wonder about opinion polls and elections doesn't it? — CatP (@superhotbitch) March 30, 2020

Dead quiet in this Tory heartland. Also, I hear, throughout the country. #ClapForBoris shows us what people really think. Don’t believe the propaganda polls.

PPE scandal. Ventilator scandal. Herd scandal.

Too slow to save lives.

Tory death merchants. — Punk&Politics (&) (@ClaxonLoud) March 30, 2020

#clapforboris no thanks.

This man lost out on ventilators, is putting NHS staff in danger everyday by not having the correct PPE, face mask & face shields. in 2017 the voted against scrapping the 1% pay-rise cap for NHS nurses.

All these new tory supporters have short memories. — Garngadbhoy (@shamrockbhoy7) March 30, 2020

ffs everyone, this #clapforBoris is a bit harsh, he doesn't want that on top of coronavirus. — Phil (@Phil48James) March 30, 2020

Was the #clapforboris real? The reason that this virus is going to be even worse is because of Boris delaying and dithering. Add to that ten years of the Tories screwing the NHS. Last year they clapped in Parliament because they voted down giving the nurses a pay rise. — Ian C (@IanConsidine) March 30, 2020

