Coronavirus Outbreak: 4 New Positive Cases In UK, Total Count Reaches 8

As the death toll of the deadly coronavirus has reached 908 in China, four new cases have been tested positive of the novel virus on February 10 in Britain making the total cases in the country to eight. The update by the Department of Health and Social Care in UK also stated that the new cases of infections are all known contacts of a previously confirmed case of a Briton who caught the virus in France.

The Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty also said in the statement that experts at the NHS are working hard in tracing the patient contacts from the British cases of coronavirus. All eight patients have been transferred to Guy’s and St Thomas’ and The Royal Free hospitals. He further added that the officials are now using 'robust infection control measures' in order to contain the outbreak.

Whitty said in the official statement, “Experts at Public Health England continue to work hard tracing patient contacts from the UK cases. They successfully identified these individuals and ensured the appropriate support was provided.”

UK declares coronavirus as 'imminent threat'

The four new cases have been confirmed in Britain, on the same day as the British health secretary declared that the deadly SARS-like virus is a 'serious and imminent' threat to public health. According to international media reports, Britain claimed that they have recorded four cases of coronavirus and the British nationals have been flown back from Wuhan are being quarantined for 14 days.

The death toll in China has also reached 908 with 3,052 additional cases confirmed by health authorities taking the overall number of cases to 40,171. The Health Department also announced the strengthening of regulations in order to support the quarantined patients of coronavirus.

