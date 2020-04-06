Italy Moves Towards Phase Two As It Records Lowest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Death Toll

Italy on April 5 recorded its lowest daily death toll for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic escalated in the country in late February. According to reports, Italy recorded a rise of 525 from a day earlier, which was its lowest daily increase since March 19. There have been 15,887 deaths in Italy due to COVID-19 as of April 5, which is almost a quarter of the global death toll from the disease. The number of confirmed cases in Italy rose by 4,316 cases on Sunday, which was again its lowest increase in five days.

Experts indicate that Italy is now moving towards its second phase in the battle against coronavirus. Silvio Brusaferro, head of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, Italy’s top health institute, said that the curve in the country has now begun to descend after recording a rapid surge for over 10 days now. According to data by worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in Italy has reached over 1,28,000, of which 91,246 cases are still active. There are currently 3,977 patients under critical condition, while 21,815 people have been treated successfully.

Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus infection has claimed more than 69,400 lives across the world and has infected over 12,74,000 people globally since it first broke out in December 2019. China was the most affected country until last month before Italy and Spain surpassed it to record the most number of deaths anywhere in the world due to COVID-19. The United States, France, the United Kingdom, and Iran have also overtaken China in terms of total deaths related to COVID-19, which adds up to about 26,233. The virus is believed to have originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the disease, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally.

(Image Credit: AP)