Kylie Jenner's Home Can Be An Inspiration To Design Your Own, Here Are Some Decor Ideas

Kylie Jenner is one of the youngest billionaires in the world and lives in an extravagant home which is situated in Hidden Hills in California, USA. Her home is a few miles away from her mother's and other siblings. Kylie's house is hands down one of the exquisite pieces of art in itself which comprises of her make up brand, Kylie Cosmetics' themed furniture, to expensive art pieces. It would be safe to say that Kylie's mansion oozes extravagance and if you too would love to give your 'home sweet home' an edgy look, here are a few home décor ideas inspired by Kylie Jenner's residence.

Colour-coordination is the key

Pick a colour and try to colour coordinate your entire house around the tints and shades of the same colour. One can also opt for colours that complement each other. What is of utmost importance, that the furniture that you buy should also complement the colour of your house.

A big 'YES' to Wood and glass' combination

For furnishing the house, the combination of wooden furniture combined with glasswork or glass furniture can enhance the look of the house and give it a chic look, which is what Kylie has opted for. Books and lamps are one of the best decor pieces which will help make the interior of the house not look overdone. Also, an artificial plant or a real one depending on your choice will surely add on to the look of the house.

Plenty of storage

The key to having a house that looks on fleek always is plenty of storage. Storage helps to stuff in everything which can be taken out when required. It creates space for experimenting with other home decor tricks, hacks, and DIYs rather than the space being occupied with things lying around.

