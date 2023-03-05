Diana, Drugs And ADD: Prince Harry Tells It All In Q&A With 'trauma Expert' Gabor Mate

The revelations made in Prince Harry's memoir were only the tip of a larger royal iceberg, according to all the details he made public in his recent "intimate" conversation with author Dr Gabor Mate. The discussion, which was live-streamed, touched upon the red-headed prince's most important life events, such as his mother Princess Diana's death, his experience with mind-altering drugs, and his struggles in seeking therapy.

The Duke of Sussex kickstarted the conversation by recalling his childhood and how he always felt "different." "I certainly have felt throughout my life, my younger years, I felt slightly different to the rest of my family. I felt strange being in this container, and I know that my mum felt the same so it makes sense to me. It didn't make sense at the time, I felt as though my body was in there, but my head was out and sometimes it was vice versa," he told Dr Mate, Sky News reported.

Following his mother's demise, Prince Harry said that he resorted to drugs like cocaine and marijuana. While the former "did nothing" for him, the latter was "different," and "really helped" him mentally. On the topic of therapy, Prince Harry said that he knew he had unresolved issues, but he was afraid that seeking therapy would end up in him "losing" the memories and feelings that he had for his mother.

Dr Mate diagnoses Prince Harry with ADD

"One of the things I was most scared about was losing the feelings that I had of my mum. I thought that if I went to therapy it would kill me and that I would lose whatever I had left, whatever I managed to hold onto of my mother and it turns out that wasn't the case. I didn't lose that - it was the opposite," he said.

"I turned what I thought was supposed to be sadness to try and prove to her that I missed her into realising she just really wanted me to be happy, and that was a huge weight off my chest," he added.

As the prince detailed unsettling truths of his life, Dr Mate diagnosed him with attention deficit disorder (ADD). "Reading the book, I diagnose you with ADD... I see it as a normal response to normal stress," Dr Mate said, adding that the disorder can be "healed at any age."