Life-size Dinosaurs Arrive At Safari Park In UK To Form New Exhibition, People Can't Wait

More than 20 models of life-size dinosaurs looking like they are alive have reportedly arrived at a safari park in Woodland, UK. The dinosaur models that include giant Velociraptors, a diplodocus, and a T-Rex will be installed in Blair Drummond Safari Park near Stirling.

According to the reports, the dinosaur sculptors have been brought to bedeck the 1000 square meters outdoor area on occasion of the 50th anniversary of the safari park. The gigantic models are infrared sensor controlled capable of movement including body and head motion, breathing, eye movements, etc. the models have a realistic skin designed out of silicon, and the structure is constructed with a steel frame.

The manager of the safari park Gary Gilmourreportedly said that the detail in the new dinosaur models is so real that it is astonishing. He said that the staff cannot wait to unveil the life-like dinosaurs to the visitors, they are so real, it would be impossible to not watch them with great surprise. He further explained saying that the idea behind the exhibition of the fearsome predators and the giant herbivores is to offer the dinosaur fans across all groups to come face to face with their favourite species. They will actually make an entry through the giant ‘Jurassic Park’ gate, he said excited and will have a one-of-a-kind experience.

£1m project for the safari park

The dinosaur upgrade for the anniversary is approximately £1m project for the safari park as per the reports. It includes installation of barbeques, indoor picnic provisions, and food stall setups. It also includes the renovations to complement the theme such as the construction of viewing platforms and water filtration systems to design the sea lion habitat.

The admission charges for the safari park exhibition is inclusive of the entry fee, which is free of cost for the staff members and other workers employed at the safari park, confirmed reports. There’s a buzz amongst the visitors excited to visit the park’s exhibition, the dates, however, have not yet been declared. An official announcement is awaited.

