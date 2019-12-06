Donald Tusk Calls Brexit 'most Spectacular Mistake In EU History'

The former European Council President, Donald Tusk called Brexit as "one of the most spectacular mistakes in EU history", followed a campaign that saw “an unprecedented readiness to lie”.

In the first interview since he stepped down from the office, Tusk told an international media outlet that Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc was "the most painful and saddest experience" of his five years as the European Council President amid other controversial issues like Greek eurozone crisis, bitter rows over migration and the United States Presidential elections of 2016.

Read - Top Issue For Snap UK General Elections: Brexit Or National Health Service?

Tusk has also placed the blame for committing the Brexit "mistake" on former Prime Minister David Cameron who had organised the referendum. Even before the elections, when Tusk and Cameron discussed the referendum, the former council president was hoping that Cameron will change his decision.

Tusk reportedly criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for calling NATO "brain-dead" in addition to denying EU membership talks with North Macedonia and Albania.

The former council president believes that as a future leader for the whole of Europe, Macron would have to broaden his responsibilities beyond France and extend it to all the nations that come under the bloc.

Read - Farage’s Brexit Party Hit By Split A Week Before UK Election

Edits footage to push Brexit

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson had requested for a general election in order to end the parliamentary deadlock on Britain's divorce from the 27-nation bloc. However, Johnson's Conservative Party has been reportedly using edited clips from international media. The Conservatives edited a 15-second clip and pushed it as a Facebook advertisement showing a reputed media outlet's political editor, along with other British media presenters, saying things like 'pointless delay to Brexit' and 'another Brexit delay' to push their agenda for the snap elections.

The clip has already been seen by nearly 100,000 people. On November 28, the press team of the media outlet said that they are aware of the Conservative tactic and called it "completely unacceptable use" of their content. Furthermore, they are currently asking the party members to remove the video. However, a Conservative spokesperson reportedly said that they have not edited the video in any way to change its meaning.

Read - Brexit Pressures, Political Uncertainty To Hurt Growth In 2020: Report

Read - Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Uses Edited Footage To Push Brexit Agenda