Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Release Video Of Prince Archie On His First Birthday

To mark the first birthday of Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Prince Archie, the couple released a video of Meghan reading Duck! Rabbit! to her son on May 6. The two minutes 55 second-clip was apparently shot by Prince Harry who can be heard laughing on the background while Mehan and baby Archie read out the book. The video in which the adorable Prince Archie can be seen smiling and gripping the book is believed to be shot in the United States where the couple is currently residing.

Video for Non-profit organisation

The clip was posted on social media accounts of Save The Children UK, a non-profit organisation for which the couple volunteered to raise “urgent funds”. The book Duck! Rabbit! is written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld. The children book asks the reader to work around the images on the pages and guess if it is a duck or a rabbit and Meghan did the same with her son, Archie. The video was posted with a caption, “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads "Duck! Rabbit!" for Archie's birthday”.

The caption added, “‘Duck! Rabbit!’ with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie!”

