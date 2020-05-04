Meghan Markle Vs Emma Watson: Who Wore The Halter Neck White Gown Better?

Hollywood stars never fail to put their best fashion foot forward whenever they step out. Time and again, fashion police have seen Hollywood actors surprising everyone with their impeccable ensembles. Meghan Markle and Emma Watson are two stars who have been admired by fans for their breathtaking fashion statements. The Halterneck gown donned by Meghan Markle on her wedding reception was also opted by Emma Watson for attending one of her movie premieres. Read on to know more about their looks:

Meghan Markle

For her wedding reception, Meghan Markle opted for a white gown which was reportedly designed by Stella McCartney. The dress was a modified lily white halter neck gown made of silk crepe. Meghan Markle picked up shoes from Aquazuraa which were made in silky satin. The shoes also featured nude mesh and soles painted in baby blue colour. She rounded off her look with an up-do hairstyle leaving strands of hair touching her face. Minimalistic makeup and accessorises kept her look simple yet elegant.

(Image Source: Pinterest)

(Image Source: Pinterest)

Emma Watson

Emma Watson opted for a similar halter neck gown to attend one of her movie premieres. The Ralph Lauren dress features a thigh-high slit. Emma Watson paired her ensemble with matching pointed shoes. Accessorised only with statement bracelets on both her hands, the diva kept her look simple. Hair tied in a neat high bun completed the look of Emma Watson

