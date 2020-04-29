Lindsay Lohan's Advice For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry To Handle Paparazzi; Read Here

Lindsay Lohan is a widely popular actor, singer, and producer. Being in the spotlight since childhood, she understands that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry must have been facing the paparazzi after moving to the Los Angeles area. Recently, she was featured on Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Radio Andy. In a casual conversation with Lindsay Lohan, Andy Cohen brought up the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shifted to Malibu, a region where there are numerous paparazzi.

Lindsay Lohan offers Meghan Markle & Prince Harry advice on paparazzi

Andy Cohen asked Lindsay Lohan whether she had advice for the couple so that they are successful in avoiding the paparazzi. The actor said that unless the royal pair owns a different private beach, one cannot go to those beaches and cannot even surf out far enough. Lohan added that it was hard to do anything publically there.

However, if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were looking to settle into a new home then, Lindsay Lohan pointed out that was a good time as people were staying indoors to practice social distance. Considering the timing, she said that luckily everyone was at home.

The previous month, a report revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had left Canada and moved to a large home in the Los Angeles area after completing their final royal engagement. They officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

