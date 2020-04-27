Angelina Jolie And Meghan Markle In Stunning White Dresses; See Pics

When it comes to fashion, Hollywood celebrities often display their grandeur in outfits. From formal dresses, sweeping gowns to summer outfits, they know how to made heads turn with their impeccable sartorial choices. Sometimes they experiment with colours and add a twist with abstract prints and other times they opt for simple and crisp yet graceful outfits.

Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle styled their similar outfits in different ways. The former donned Ralph & Russo couture dress a few years ago. However, both celebrities used their creativity for jaw-dropping change in the looks. Therefore, we have shared their photos for you to inspire from their distinctive fashion sense. Have a look.

Here's how Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle donned similar-looking outfits

Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie inspired her fans’ fashion sense with her subversive style in the 1990s. Nowadays, the humanitarian activist sports gorgeous black leather with her red carpet wardrobe. However, her style has evolved from that to flowy gowns and shimmery attires as a part of her trademark look.

Angelina Jolie's white outfit

Jolie was a showstopper at the premiere of Unbroken in 2014. She donned a white couture dress. For a complete look, she sported tiny hoop earrings and tied her hair in a low ponytail. Moreover, she kept her makeup minimal and wore beige-shaded heels. Take a look.

Meghan Markle's attire

On the other hand, Meghan Markle wore the similar-looking attire in her unique way. She added a twist by sporting a lean black belt with the dress. To match with it, Markle wore black footwear for a rounded off look. She also kept her black hair loose with middle partition and opted for a minimal makeup look. Revisit the duo’s classic looks.

