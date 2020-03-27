Ed Sheeran To Pay 'full Wages Of Staff' As His Restaurant Closes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

British musician Ed Sheeran has reportedly said that he will pay his London restaurant staff's wages in full after it was shut down due to Coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the Shape of You hitmaker has vowed to pay an estimated £135 million or $160 million to the staff working at his restaurant, Notting Hill in London.

This comes amid the government's directive that no eateries will remain open to reduce the spreading of the virus which claimed 578 lives and infected 11,658 others in the UK. While talking to international media reporters, Sheeran also urged the people to not panic. He had added that the workers could use this time to volunteer in the battle against Coronavirus or can seek other employment opportunities while the restaurant at Notting Hill remains closed.

Medics fear eviction by landlords

In addition to hotel employees, now Medical staff are being stigmatised because of their exposure to the deadly virus. A tweet posted by a Gordon Maloney revealed that Joseph Hoar who is a paramedic from South Western ambulance service had been asked by his landlady to evacuate within 24 hours as she was nervous about having an NHS worker at her property. Hoar who had previously served in the army is just one of the many medical staff who are now being asked to vacate.

Sarah Jane Marsh, CEO of Birmingham Women's and Children's Hospital NHS foundation trust said that she had been receiving phone calls from tenants including nurses, doctors who fear eviction from their shared accommodations as people do not want to live with them now. Meanwhile, Polly Neate, CEO of the Homeless Society Centre said the organisation was receiving daily calls from renters, including those who are critical to the functioning of NHS and now fear eviction by their irresponsible landlords.

In retaliation, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced sweeping measures to protect workers and ban evictions. According to reports, emergency legislation is being taken forward so that landlords won't be able to evict tenants for at least three months.

