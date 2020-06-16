‘Silly’ Dog Fighting ‘shadow Monster’ Leaves Netizens Bamboozled; Watch

If an image of a ‘weirdo’ dog sitting on his hind legs left you in awe, this pooch ‘attacking the shadow monster’ will definitely leave you ‘bamboozled’. A short clip shared on Reddit shows a ‘silly’ dog on a beech with his pet parents. In the video, one can see the pooch using its fighting skills against a ‘shadow monster’.

The 36-second-clip shows a doggo chasing and ‘attacking’ the sand while the pet parents create shadows in a bid to play with the canine. The owners can be seen moving the shadow of their hand around a few times. The doggo, on the other hand, try to chase the ‘monster’ and tries to grab the reflection with its tiny paws.

READ: Water Oozing Out From A Tree Bark Leaves Netizens Amazed; Watch Video

Netizens call the pooch ‘silly’

Since shared, the video has garnered over 6,000 Upvotes and several comments. The short clip has left netizens chuckling. While some users shared how their dogs do the same thing, others wrote, "Omg that excited tail wag is so adorable”. A Reddit user wrote, “He should’ve known it was the Shadow from your hand. Silly dog”.

Another added, “Omg my dog does this too! With both shadows and light!!! Hilarious but still kinda sad to see how dumb he is haha”. A user also wrote, “Meanwhile, when i tried to do the same thing to my dog with a laser pointer, she gave me the do you think I am that stupid look”.

READ: 'Loch Ness Doggo' Galloping Freely In Grasslands Wins Internet; Watch

READ: Madhya Pradesh: Kids Enjoy On Makeshift Seesaw, Netizens Say "creativity At Its Best"

READ: Good News: From Indian 'Jugaad' To Cat And Dog's Unique Bond, Read 5 Cheerful Stories





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.