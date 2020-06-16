Picture Of Dog Sitting Like A ‘weirdo’ Triggers Adorable Twitter Thread

An image of a dog being a ‘weirdo’ has started an adorable Twitter thread of other similar dogs. While taking to Twitter, the pet owner shared several pictures of her pooch sitting in a weird style. In the images, one can see the pitbull sitting on his hind legs in front of a sofa.

my dog is a weirdo bro. pic.twitter.com/eFh9beco2p — ✨ (@ohmyitsbrittt) June 10, 2020

‘Weirdo’ doggos

The tweet has taken the internet by storm. With almost 1.2 million likes and nearly two lakh retweets, netizens can’t get over the cuteness of the ‘weirdo’ dog. While some internet users called the pitbull a ‘good boy’, others shared the snaps of their own little ‘weirdos’ acting like humans. The Twitter post led to other pet parents jumping on the trend and flooding the comment section with ‘weird’ thing their dogs do.

Here are some of the trending images,

I understand. Cause what the hell is all of this pic.twitter.com/UhbdBAQbNR — BIG MAMA (@AinLyin) June 10, 2020

My dog sits the same way 😂🤦🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Tav7w2Y3Tr — Megan Fox (@LisaTheGemini_) June 10, 2020

my frenchie crosses his legs 😂 pic.twitter.com/uOh1kKVIgO — wint (@wintanastasia) June 10, 2020

YO my dog sits like this too😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ACB1Y7nI5P — capt. morgan (@HallieMorgan15) June 10, 2020

& l thought my dog was extra. pic.twitter.com/3Kc0nch0CW — Tonyé 🥂 (@yayaxtonye) June 10, 2020

Lol my dog sits like that too 😂 pic.twitter.com/1Rpdi61rOA — Beauté Au Chocolat (@shakori_kae) June 11, 2020

El mío no sólo se sienta así, sino también se duerme (el mismo pecho blanco) pic.twitter.com/TEn1WG88U3 — Joaquín (@Joagambarte4) June 10, 2020

Is he looking for a girlfriend? pic.twitter.com/USrNWs6Twn — 318🌹 (@gabrielisss_) June 10, 2020

