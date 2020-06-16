Last Updated:

Picture Of Dog Sitting Like A ‘weirdo’ Triggers Adorable Twitter Thread

A picture of dog sitting on his hind legs in front of a sofa and being a 'weirdo' has started an adorable Twitter thread of other similar dogs.

Written By
Bhavya Sukheja
Picture of dog

An image of a dog being a ‘weirdo’ has started an adorable Twitter thread of other similar dogs. While taking to Twitter, the pet owner shared several pictures of her pooch sitting in a weird style. In the images, one can see the pitbull sitting on his hind legs in front of a sofa.

‘Weirdo’ doggos

The tweet has taken the internet by storm. With almost 1.2 million likes and nearly two lakh retweets, netizens can’t get over the cuteness of the ‘weirdo’ dog. While some internet users called the pitbull a ‘good boy’, others shared the snaps of their own little ‘weirdos’ acting like humans. The Twitter post led to other pet parents jumping on the trend and flooding the comment section with ‘weird’ thing their dogs do. 

Here are some of the trending images, 

First Published:
