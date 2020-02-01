Extinction Rebellion Holds Climate Protest At McKinsey's London Office

Civil disobedience group Extinction Rebellion conducted a climate protest outside McKinsey & Company’s London office on January 31. They demanded the consulting firm to use its influence over companies and governments to take strict measures on climate change. At least 30 protestors gathered outside the building holding banners with slogans such as “Business As Usual = Death” and “No More Green Wash, Act Now”, according to the reports. McKinsey did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fresh wave of protests held

This was the fresh wave of protests held outside McKinsey on alternate Friday mornings since November by Extinction Rebellion which wants the governments and companies to take rapid action to stabilise the Earth’s climate by reducing carbon emissions and preserving collapsing ecosystems. The group said that they want the company to publicly declare “a climate and ecological emergency” which contains warnings about the prospect of global warming.

'Extinction Rebellion' protesters blocked the roads of London on October with an aim to protest against the climate change. The peaceful protesters had planned to target 12 areas in central London in an attempt to force meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis.

Climate change sparks fears globally

As climate change sparks fears globally, Google has created digital models, exhibits, tours to track the drastic changes of rising temperature on more than 50 historical sites across the world. To encourage the world to take action against the climate crisis, Google launched Heritage of the Edge on January 29 which is a collection of more than 50 online exhibits, 3D models, Street View tours and interviews or about historical places that have been affected by climate change.

This online experience by Google has been a result of its collaboration with CyArk, a nonprofit digital archivist of heritage sites, and Google Arts & Culture. Users can view places like Easter Island and view region's iconic statues or Bangladesh to see the city of Bagerhat and Scotland to explore the Edinburgh Castle so the individuals can experience each one's 'stories of loss, but also of hope and resilience'.

Extinction Rebellion is a global environmental movement with the stated aim of using nonviolent civil disobedience to compel government action to avoid tipping points in the climate system, biodiversity loss, and the risk of social and ecological collapse. The group was established in the UK in May 2018 with about one hundred academics signing a call to action in support in October 2018.

