'Extraordinary Discovery': Secret Medieval Tunnel Found By Electricians In Wales

A secret medieval tunnel has been discovered by electricians in South Wales, United Kingdom. The team of contractors who were working for Western Power Distribution have discovered the tunnel which is believed to be from the medieval period. It happened when they were moving an electrical pole near Tintern in the Wye Valley in Monmouthshire. The team was doing excavation work when they made the extraordinary discovery.

Secret Medieval Tunnel discovered

The investigation revealed that the tunnel is manmade and is around 4 feet tall. The tunnel was underneath a footpath running parallel to the Angiddy Brook and had been walked on for centuries. According to Western Power distribution, the ruins of Tintern Abbey dates back to the 1100s and is near the valley where the tunnel was found. This tunnel is not shown on any ordinance survey maps dating back as far as the 1700s and none of the local residents or authorities has any knowledge or record of this particular tunnel system.

Archaeologists will investigate about tunnel

Western Power Distribution Technician Allyn Gore who headed the team said, “Before work began, all the usual checks and permissions were in place, there was no record to indicate there was anything unusual about the site." He added, "Shortly after the excavation work began, the digging team made the extraordinary discovery of what they initially thought to be a cave. He said that the had never seen anything as 'exciting and impressive as this' during excavations before. Work was stopped immediately and team Manager Bradley Griffiths contacted The Welsh Government’s historic and cultural heritage service(Cawd)." Cawd then sent a representative who said that it could be linked to the iron work ruins previously discovered in the area. The team of electricians has stopped the work and sought an alternative route to prevent the risk of damaging the tunnel till further investigations are made by archaeologists.

