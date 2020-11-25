'Father Christmas Will Be Delivering Presents': UK PM Assures Kids Asking About Santa

An eight-year-old’s adorable letter to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asking whether Father Christmas [Santa Claus] will be able to deliver Christmas presents this year due to the coronavirus pandemic has left the internet in awe. A child named Monti scribbled an inquiry to the PM, saying, “Dear Mr. Johnson, I understand you’re very busy but can you and the scientists please talk about this?” Johnson took to his official Twitter handle to revert to the kid, and many other kids that he said had written “similar kinds of letters”. Alongside the child’s letter drafted innocently on a notebook page, UK PM shared an officially signed statement that read, Santa will pack his sleigh and deliver the presents this Christmas, assuring kids across the UK in an update from 10 Downing Street.

“Dear Mr. Johnson, I am eight years old and I was wondering if you and the Government had thought about Santa coming this Christmas,” read the content of the letter posted by the child Monti. As the UK entered the three-tier restrictions despite festivities due to the rampant COVID-19 second wave surge, the UK PM assured the children that Father Christmas will still be able to travel without restrictions and work as usual. Citing his team of health experts, Johnson said that he had spoken with the North Pole Santa, and Rudolph and the other reindeer are “ready and raring to go”. Johnson was responding to the 8-year-old’s question that if he had put hand sanitizers by the cookies, “can he [Santa Claus] come?”

Monti (aged 8) wrote to me asking if Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year 🎅🎁🎄



I've had lots of letters about this, so I have spoken with experts and can assure you that Father Christmas will be packing his sleigh and delivering presents this Christmas! pic.twitter.com/pXwcjHSxZg — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 25, 2020

Read: Video: Little Boy Refusing To Get Haircut Leaves People In Splits, Netizens In Awe

Read: Scotland Becomes First Country To Provide Free Menstrual Products, Netizens Laud

Hand sanitizer 'excellent idea'

In the letter to Monti, UK PM said, “Dear Monti, many thanks for your letter which raises the very important question of whether Father Christmas will be able to deliver presents this year in spite of coronavirus.” He added, that the chief medical officer has asked to tell that Santa will be on his way, “provided Father Christmas behaves in his usual responsible way and works quickly and safely, there are no risks to your health or his.” Further appreciating the kid’s initiative of keeping the hand sanitizers available, Johnson said, “Leaving hand sanitizer by the cookies is an excellent idea to help prevent the spread of the virus – and using it yourself, and washing your hands regularly, is exactly the kind of thing which will get you and your friends on the nice list.” Johnson wished the kid “a very merry Christmas” and thanked him for the letter.

Let's hope he's not packing his sleigh with a covid flu vaccine. — Skankyliars (@skankyliar) November 25, 2020

Thought exactly the same, This Sweet Child felt he wanted to write to Boris, Boris replied, made me smile thinking of the innocence of young Children and their belief’s, (like we All have done!) Then All the Negative replies, ruined the moment sadly. 😏 — Lily (@Lily_Andr3ws) November 25, 2020

Lovely sentiment, thank you Boris 👏👏👏



Sadly the replies to this tweet tell you everything that is wrong with twitter ... a tweets about receiving a letter from a young child about Santa, and it turns into this, absolutely disgraceful 😳 — 💙 Cathy 💙 (@SaltyDuchess) November 25, 2020

Such a nice letter and great response. I dont know how people can read this and jump straight on the negative. What is wrong with this country. Well done PM 👏 — James (@jezjames87) November 25, 2020

Its #Christmas soon - #Santa is known as the protector of children & admired for kindness. For many families, incorporating Santa traditions provides opportunities for shared belief & play, reliving & sharing memories, & encouraging empathy, kindness & generosity. Well done PM🇬🇧 — Capt Will Matthews RE (@The_RE_LE) November 25, 2020

Aww this is too cute 🥰

You are so lovely Boris ❤️ x — Melissa 💙🇬🇧 (@Melissa5857) November 25, 2020

Very adorable ♥️♥️♥️ — Zek (@Zekta11) November 25, 2020

Read: Australia: 11-year-old Girl Rescues Shark Trapped In Rocks, Netizens Call Her 'precious'

Read: 'Deeply Honoured': New Zealand's Indian-origin MP Takes Oath In Sanskrit, Netizens Love It