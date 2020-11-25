Video: Little Boy Refusing To Get Haircut Leaves People In Splits, Netizens In Awe

A video which has surfaced on the internet, features a little boy named Anushrut, who is getting his haircut and his response is something that has left the netizens completely amused. Uploaded by Twitter user Anup, the video has been deemed as ‘every parent’s struggle’. Sitting on the hairstylist’s chair, the little boy can be seen struggling as he is absolutely reluctant to chop off his hair.

The video begins with Anushrut saying, ‘dada kyu kar rahe ho, mat karo’, which translates to, ‘why are you doing it, don’t do it’. As the hairdresser combs his hair and takes a layer to chop them off, Anushrut makes a pout and starts screaming again. He is constantly requesting the hairdresser to not cut his hair. In the middle of the video, the little boy also tells his name as he pleads to not chop off the hair. The hairdresser is constantly asking him questions to distract him. Towards the end, the boy continues to sit on the chair with a pouty face and teary eyes but the hairdresser continues to chop his hair.

My baby Anushrut,

Every Parents is struggle pic.twitter.com/wN7B510ZwS — Anup (@Anup20992699) November 22, 2020

Netizens divided

Uploaded on November 22, the video has managed to gather 1 million views. The video has divided the netizens, while few think this video is cute, others term this as an example of 'bad parenting'. "There is nothing adorable here. Saying that I ll hit (kill) you if u cut my hair is not cute. At most such behavior shouldn’t be encouraged. Teach kids to respect elders and not call people ‘tum’", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "This is what bad parenting looks like. A kid having the gall to tell an adult he will hit him. That's what he's learning? Sad". Praising the little kid, one Twitter user wrote, "Awww.... But he is such a good boy....even though angry he sat there till the job is done... Great job Anushrut".

Here is my Daughter 😂 even ahe doesn't like to have her haur cut, We have ro show her rhayms. #babygirl pic.twitter.com/SmPE7iUhuZ — Krrish Rajpurohit 🇮🇳 (@EimKrrish) November 23, 2020

So damn cute!! That angry pout 💋💋 https://t.co/SNcCAbHi1Q — Oishipriya Ghosh (@Oishipriya1) November 24, 2020

Happens Only In India 😅❤ https://t.co/nH75lNmZNi — Akuu001 (@Akuu22517419) November 24, 2020

(Image Credits: Twitter/@Anup20992699)

