Australia: 11-year-old Girl Rescues Shark Trapped In Rocks, Netizens Call Her 'precious'

An 11-year-old Australian girl has been receiving a lot of praises on social media after a video of her rescuing a trapped shark emerged online. In the clip, Billie Rea can be seen catching hold of the draughtboard shark, who was stuck in a tidal pool on the edge of Kingston Beach Tasmania. “I’ve got a shark. Come on darling,” the 11-year-old was heard answering her mother in the clip.

While speaking to ABC News, Billie’s mother, Abby Gilbert, said that her daughter, without any second thought, picked up the stuck shark and delicately carried it over rocks towards deeper water. She said that in the video too, one can see how calm Billie is, further adding that it felt like the “animal felt safe with her”. In the short clip, Billie is heard talking to the shark. “It’s alright, it’s alright,” she said, while carefully holding it, before releasing it into open waters.

This is so awesome! ❤️

11-year-old Billie from Hobart recently rescued this draughtboard shark that was wedged between two rocks on low tide.

Gilbert revealed that her daughter loves marine life. She added that her interest was also sparked by visiting the Marine Discovery Centre at Woodbridge, on Tasmania’s south-east coast. The mother told the media outlet that Billie would spend time with the creatures on display, including draughtboard sharks. Billie is passionate about beautiful sea creatures and she often volunteers at the marine discovery centre.

Netizens hail Billie as ‘hero’

Meanwhile, the clip of the incident has taken the internet by storm. It has been shared on several social media platforms and has been viewed thousands of times. Several internet users also flooded the comment section with praises for the little girl.

While one user wrote, “more ppl like this one in the world please,” others simply hailed her as a “hero”. One user said, “Beautiful job, indeed”. Another wrote, “Loved how tenderly she lifted the shark & secured it in her arms as she navigated those slippery rocks. Kudos to the parents who taught her to be kind, brave & caring. Great qualities to have in life”.

