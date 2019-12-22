Four Generations Of British Royal Family Prepare Christmas Puddings

In preparation for Christmas, a few members of the Royal Family came together to mix pudding at Buckingham palace. Queen Elizabeth posed for a picture with her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and her great-grandson Prince George. The photo which featured 4 generations of the royal family was released by the Buckingham palace of Saturday.

Four generations in one photo

In the picture, Prince George who is 6 is seen enthusiastically stirring the pudding mixture while the other three members of the royal family look on. This has been a stressful and eventful year for the royal family. Over the last year, a number of incidents about the royal family have come to light. Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was involved in a car crash. Prince William and Prince Harry had a public falling out and the Queen's second son Prince Andrew has been embroiled in controversy for his connections with disgraced American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a statement by the Palace, the picture represents the Royal Family's contributions to the British armed forces.

Prince Andrew & Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew has been criticized over his links to American multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The US financier has been accused by Virginia Roberts Giuffre as she alleged that she was forced into sexual encounters with Prince Andrew when she was a minor. Back in 2015, Giuffre reportedly alleged that Epstein forced her to perform sexual acts with several prominent men, including Prince Andrew in 2001.

However, the Prince told the interviewer that he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and has denied all the allegations. Epstein took his life in a high-security prison cell back in August while awaiting trial on federal charges for sexual abuse of underage girls and sex trafficking.

After being criticized for his recent interview, Prince Andrew announced his decision to step down "for the foreseeable future." The statement was released on November 20, after a ravaging interview of Prince Andrew pertaining to his relationship with the sex convict Jeffery Epstein was aired by a media outlet.

