WWE: Lana Wants Rusev To Go To Prison For Attacking Boyfriend Bobby Lashley

‘Rusev deserves to be in jail’, that’s what his former wife Lana thinks. The Bulgarian Brute unloaded another ‘surprise attack’ on Bobby Lashley at WWE Starrcade and it is evident that Rusev has no intention of ending the rivalry so soon. In the previous episode of WWE RAW, Rusev delivered a horrific assault on Bobby Lashley and planted the metal stands over him. Well, this week turned out even worse for Lana and her current boyfriend Bobby Lashley, as Rusev poured another brutal attack over the American.

WWE: Lana wants Rusev to be in jail

According to Lana, her ex-husband has committed a crime and he must be jailed for that. Rusev and Bobby Lashley have been beefing over Lana for a while now, and Rusev held nothing in the last episode of WWE Starrcade. After brutal chaos, Rusev was taken away from the arena and Lana took Bobby Lashley backstage. On the way, a reporter asked Lana about Rusev’s ‘surprise attack’ and the Russian beauty said that he is fed up with Rusev’s antics. Lana said that Rusev is a threat to society and the entire WWE Universe. Thus, he must be jailed for valid safety concerns. Bobby Lashley faced a horrific attack but Lana said that ‘her’ Bobby is fine and she is going to take ‘good care’ of him.

WWE news: What's next with Rusev-Lana-Bobby Lashley?

Lana and Bobby Lashley enjoyed a great time by taunting Rusev with their love story. The Ravishing Russian dumped her husband Rusev for Bobby Lashley and shared a lot off intimate moments with Bobby Lashley. However, fate has taken an opposite turn for her as Rusev has decided to hold back nothing. The Bulgarian Brute is all after Bobby Lashley and he has already done a lot of damage. Let us see if the bizarre love triangle finally turns out into a potential matchup or not.

Figures this bum could only get me when my back is turned...🙄 #WWEStarrcade https://t.co/cp8dmKaOao — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 2, 2019

