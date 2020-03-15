'God I Miss It': Coronavirus Outbreak Makes Britons Miss Brexit Days

Among UK citizens, Brexit was the most talked-about and awaited topic for several months since the referendum, before it came to an end on January 31, 2020, and Britain finally left the European Union. However, just days after that, the nation was again swept with uncertainty as the world battled with the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. Even though Britain has confirmed 1,140 cases of COVID-19 with 21 deaths as compared to more than 5,800 deaths worldwide, the pandemic has made Britons “miss Brexit days”.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,849 and at least 156,930 cases worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,190 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 25 new cases on March 15. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to over 5,839.

'I miss olden days'

From travel bans to restrictions on public gatherings, the countries have taken drastic measures to contain the easily spread virus. Meanwhile, many UK citizens took on Twitter to express how they “miss olden days” or “happy days” when the major concern remained Britain's exit from the 27-nation-bloc.

I miss the olden days. You know - just tweeting about Brexit. — fidelma cook (@fidelmacook) March 11, 2020

God I miss Brexit! pic.twitter.com/IsfmycTeHX — Ed Bird “collaborator-remainer” 🔶 #FBPE (@libdemEdRhymist) March 14, 2020

Don't know about you but I miss brexit. — Steven mcavoy (@stevenm030) March 12, 2020

I miss worrying about Brexit. — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) March 12, 2020

I miss the days were #Brexit was all we talked about pic.twitter.com/DKc6Op1ztB — Jordan (@jordanwsm_) March 14, 2020

I kinda miss Brexit now... #coronavirus — Aaron DeVos (@devosaaron96) March 14, 2020

I miss Brexit — Paul Singh (@Paul1Singh) March 13, 2020

I miss Brexit so much pic.twitter.com/n4qSPnJTzO — Bird and I can fly JN 🇸🇾🇬🇧 (@jnadin91) March 12, 2020

I really miss not being able to just walk around saying "Get Brexit done"

Happy days. #CoronaOutbreak — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 12, 2020

