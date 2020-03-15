The Debate
'God I Miss It': Coronavirus Outbreak Makes Britons Miss Brexit Days

UK News

Many UK citizens expressed how they “miss olden days” when the major concern remained Britain's exit from the 27-nation-bloc and not coronavirus outbreak.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
God I miss it

Among UK citizens, Brexit was the most talked-about and awaited topic for several months since the referendum, before it came to an end on January 31, 2020, and Britain finally left the European Union. However, just days after that, the nation was again swept with uncertainty as the world battled with the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. Even though Britain has confirmed 1,140 cases of COVID-19 with 21 deaths as compared to more than 5,800 deaths worldwide, the pandemic has made Britons “miss Brexit days”. 

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted many lives since December 2019. As per reports, the total number of confirmed cases within China has reportedly hit 80,849 and at least 156,930 cases worldwide. According to reports, the death toll in China has also surpassed 3,190 and the National Health Commission also confirmed more than 25 new cases on March 15. The death toll due to the deadly virus across the world also mounted to over 5,839. 

'I miss olden days'

From travel bans to restrictions on public gatherings, the countries have taken drastic measures to contain the easily spread virus. Meanwhile, many UK citizens took on Twitter to express how they “miss olden days” or “happy days” when the major concern remained Britain's exit from the 27-nation-bloc.

First Published:
COMMENT
