UK: Group Collects £6,000 Of Food Orders For Homeless People Using App

A group has managed to collect £6,000 ($7,693) worth of food for the needy and homeless by playing 'Wetherspoons the Game'. As per the reports, the game was played at The Richard John Blackler Wetherspoon pub in Liverpool on the night of March 3 and sufficient orders were placed to feed 400 people. The event was organised by a group on a monthly basis visit different Spoons across the nation before sharing their table number on social media.

Food distributed among homeless people

According to the reports, the group's followers are then invited to place orders on behalf of the table using the Wetherspoon app. The meals are then packed up and distributed among homeless people with the help of local charities. As per the reports, a huge amount of food was gathered within just two hours. The organiser of the event, Chris Illman told the media that it was an amazing experience and they could not believe the amount of food being sent over to their table. He added that the staff at the restaurant were brilliant and they were worried because of the sheer volume of food being ordered in the table. Illman added that they were really grateful to all the charities, hostels and organisations that helped them to deliver food to the homeless in the city.

Treat of 700 pounds

Similarly in another incident, a YouTuber and Twitter sensation called Bootlegger who is known for his love of Wrexham AFC and Pilsner got treated to around 700 pounds of orders at Wetherspoon pub after letting his table number slip. The Weatherspoon pub has an app that allows people to remotely order food to the designated table. Being such a big YouTube and Twitter sensation, a lot of fans decided to send him their regards through food and drink once his table number was revealed. The app is usually used to order like an individual portion of peas or side salads and usually not 700 pounds worth of orders.

