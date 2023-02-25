Christmas cleaning for a couple in England's Warwickshire became an errand of royal significance after they discovered an old and dusty letter from the 1950s in their attic. What made the letter a shocking discovery was its writer King Charles, who had penned down a get-well-soon note for his "granny" at the age of six.

“Dear Granny, I am sorry that you are ill. I hope you will be better soon,” read a line from the letter, which was written on Buckingham Palace notepaper and dated March 15, 1955. On the other side, it read, "Lots of love from Charles," along with doodles and colorful kisses.

The letter, along with other royal items found in the attic, is set to go on sale on March 7. In a conversation with CNN, Hansons Auctioneers owner Charles Hanson said that the letter was found inside an envelope that was addressed to the Queen Mother from Queen Elizabeth II, showcasing a “three-generation run."

Seller recalls finding the letter inside the loft

Hanson believes that the letter could go under the hammer for as high as £10,000 ($12,000). Recalling how he found it, the anonymous seller said, “It had belonged to my late grandad Roland Stockdale. My wife said ‘wow, look at that!’ We were pretty gobsmacked but we weren’t sure whether anyone would be interested in it.”

According to the seller, Stockdale was a member of the Met Police as part of the Queen’s personal protection force in the 1950s. He joined the force after quitting his old job as a farm worker. Stockdale's folder, which had the letter inside it, was "gathering dust" for "30 to 40 years" in different attics as it was given to different family members after his demise. “I have absolutely no idea how he came to have the letter written by King Charles when he was a boy. It’s one of many things he kept," the seller said.