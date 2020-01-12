Prince William Upset Over Broken Bond With Harry, Says They Are Now 'separate Entities'

Prince William has expressed deep anguish over the fact that the deep bond that he and Prince Harry used to share has now soured, as claimed by a source close to Prince William. Reports have stated the Duke of Cambridge and his younger brother have been facing tensions in their relationship ever since a rift emerged between them earlier in 2019.

William feels backstabbed by Harry

Ahead of the Queen's crisis summit when the brothers will be going head to head, Prince William was reportedly heard saying that he has put an arm around Prince Harry all his life but he can not do that anymore because the two have become separate entities now. The same friend told sources that Prince William was saddened in the way Harry and Meghan blindsided the family with the news that they wished to stop being senior Royals.

Prince William also believes his younger brother's call for becoming financially independent meant that Prince Harry was no longer part of the 'team'. According to reports, the Queen is also very worried about the mental state of her grandson, Harry.

It has also been revealed that one of the major reasons that Prince Harry decided to step down is because his wife had not settled well in the UK and was on the brink of a meltdown.

The Royal Family has maintained silence on the matter and has not revealed much information about the future roles of the royal couple, however, sources claim there is no talk of stripping the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their titles and securities.

Both parties of this dispute wish to reach a resolution as quickly as possible and it was recently suggested by Tom Bradby that it is in the interests of the royal households to keep the couple within the purview of the royal family.

The Queen issued a 72-hour ultimatum in order to find a solution to the future roles of the Sussexes. Even Prince Harry and Meghan have claimed they want to resolve this dispute now rather than later.