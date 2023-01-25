Harry Disagrees With Diana’s ‘3 People In Marriage’ Remark, Says Her 'maths Was Wrong'

Prince Harry seems to not agree with his mother’s popular old remark about how there were three people in her marriage. The red-headed Duke said in his bombshell memoir ‘Spare’ that Princess Diana’s “maths was off,” as she completely snubbed him and his older brother Prince William from the equation in the statement.

In an old interview with BBC, the deceased Princess had talked about her husband Prince Charles, adding that their marriage had one more person in it: now-Queen consort Camilla. Talking about the remark, the Duke of Sussex wrote in the book, “My mother legendary said there were three people in her marriage. But her maths was off," adding, “She left Willy and me out of the equation.”

Prince Harry went on to detail the unsettling period when now-King Charles was drifting away from Princess Diana, getting closer to Camilla. “We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough, we sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects. Willy long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman, which confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner,” reads an excerpt from the book.

Harry says he felt a 'lack of warmth' while growing up

He further added that while he did not have many suspicions about his parents’ romantic lives, he could feel that the house was falling apart due to a lack of affection and love. “I was too young, I think, to have suspicions. But I couldn’t help but feel the lack of stability, the lack of warmth and love, in our home. Now, with Mummy missing, the maths swung hard in Pa’s favor. He was free to see the Other Woman, openly, as often as he liked,” he wrote.

According to the Prince, having an affair with Camila wasn’t enough for King Charles, as he wanted to make it official in the public eye as well. “But seeing wasn’t sufficient. Pa wanted to be public about it. He wanted to be aboveboard. And the first step towards that aim was to bring “the boys” into the fold,” Prince Harry said in the memoir, which launched globally in various translated versions on January 10 this year.