Harry Potter Studio Employee Charged For Stealing Merchandise Worth £37,000

An employee working at the Warner Bros. Harry Potter Studio Tour in the United Kingdom was slapped with charges of stealing merchandise worth almost £37,000. According to reports, Adam Hill took away 1,040 things between the time period of December 2017-March 2018. Hill stole merchandise such as key rings, badges, wands and ties and sold them on online selling platform eBay. In addition to this, Hill was sending items from the post room within the company's premises.

The 35-year-old employee was caught after his colleagues started to notice official merchandise on his desk and then disappearing after a while. According to reports, the Police conducted a search Hill's house and his car in Cambridgeshire, coming across a total of 12 parcels ready to be shipped to potential buyers. Adam Hill pleaded guilty to the charges of theft and was suspended to 14-month prison sentence alongside 250 hours of mandatory community service.

Read: Book Quotes: 'The Alchemist', 'Harry Potter' And Others To Inspire Your Instagram Captions

Harry Potter festival 'dissappointing'

Canadian Potterheads were left fuming after a festival dedicated to the Harry Potter Universe turned out to be utterly disappointing. The people who attended the festival that was held in Montreal said their experience was far from 'magical'. The event was organised by LOL events. Some even called it a 'scam'.

Read: UK Man Finds His 1p Harry Potter Book Is Actually Worth £2,500

Many guests claim that their attempts to get a refund were unsuccessful. "What bothers me the most is that people spent their money-making fabulous costumes, signs, travel expenses, babysitters, etc... to come and be scammed. We should be compensated for damages, not just ticket prices," said a guest. She also ran a youtube page dedicated to exposing the event group.

'The CA$50 (£29/US$37) ticket apparently included a 'free themed alcoholic drink', along with 'samples of wizard themed treats, unlimited access to photo opportunities, games, prized trivia, live music, debauchery and mischief' as quoted by the company's website description of the event which has now 'disappeared'.

Read: Harry Potter Tattoo Ideas: 10 Amazing Quotes Would Make Great Tattoos

Read: Harry Potter Series: Throwback To Helena Bonham Carter's BTS Videos From The Show

(With inputs from agencies)