Prince Harry, Meghan's Decision Triggers Hilarious 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Memes

UK News

Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they wished to step back from their royal duties and the internet has found some similarities to a Bollywood movie.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Prince Harry

Recently Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from their royal duties and did not wish to be 'senior royals' anymore, this big announcement sent shockwaves in the social media and many memes were created. Some people on social media found the similarity between the couple's attempt to distance themselves from the royal family to a Bollywood movie plot titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A hilarious parallel 

The premise for the movie is that the eldest son of a very powerful family leave his home after marrying a girl that his family disapproved off. Prince Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to become financially independent and not rely on public funding. They will also be spending their time between the UK and Canada and Bollywood fans just can't help but draw parallels with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Take a look at the memes below-

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the statement that they will be stepping down as senior royals on Wednesday. They announced that they wanted to become financially independent and open a charity of their own. According to reports the Queen and the other members of the royal family were allegedly 'hurt' by the couple's decision.'

