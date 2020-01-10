Prince Harry, Meghan's Decision Triggers Hilarious 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' Memes

Recently Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from their royal duties and did not wish to be 'senior royals' anymore, this big announcement sent shockwaves in the social media and many memes were created. Some people on social media found the similarity between the couple's attempt to distance themselves from the royal family to a Bollywood movie plot titled Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

A hilarious parallel

The premise for the movie is that the eldest son of a very powerful family leave his home after marrying a girl that his family disapproved off. Prince Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to become financially independent and not rely on public funding. They will also be spending their time between the UK and Canada and Bollywood fans just can't help but draw parallels with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Take a look at the memes below-

Same energy: guy leaves his wealthy family and his inheritance cuz of love #Megxit #K3G pic.twitter.com/3rQxKSiPsD — Salokya Sarira (@SalazarSalokya) January 9, 2020

This is full blown kabhi khushi kabhi gham. 10 years later, William’s going to be flying to America saying ‘chandu ki chachi’ to Meghan https://t.co/q4p7a7ylEP — Raz (@raztweets) January 9, 2020

“The raichand family” 😭😭😭facts bet you the queen goin off to Harry about parampara https://t.co/EFBvzmr3WZ — Rumneeek (@rumneeek) January 9, 2020

People comparing Meghan-Harry to Rahul-Anjali’s plot in K3G.

Yup, can totally imagining Will going to Canada to get back his brother, dancing with Kate to You are my Soniya. Charles and Camilla joining in for Bole Chudiyaan and oh, and the Queen dies. Plausible — FiFi 🐘 (@Alfifius) January 10, 2020

Meghan and Harry's decision to leave Royal household is highly evocative of ace Bollywood director Karan Johar's 2001 opus Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Megxit, as it is being called, mirrors the way in which Rahul and Anjali left the Raichand household. In this essay, I will... — Nishtha (@krantinari) January 9, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the statement that they will be stepping down as senior royals on Wednesday. They announced that they wanted to become financially independent and open a charity of their own. According to reports the Queen and the other members of the royal family were allegedly 'hurt' by the couple's decision.'

