Prince Harry’s recently released memoir might have dropped some bombshell revelations, but truth bombs? Not so much. Auckland-based carrier Air New Zealand recently questioned the veracity of an anecdote mentioned in the book where the Prince recalls the time when his wife Meghan Markle booked a first-class ticket of an Air New Zealand flight from Mexico to Britain.

On Thursday, the airline took a dig at the Sussexes and clarified that it has never run flights between the UK and Mexico, adding that it also does not provide a first-class amenity. “Introducing #SussexClass. Apparently coming soon,” the airline quipped on Twitter. The cheeky tweet has garnered multiple reactions online, with one user stating, “I doubt they [Prince Harry and Meghan] will ever know what Class is.” Another user wrote, “Good grief what a laughing stock.” A third user added, “this is extremely funny! Haha Harry and Meghan are way to high or stupid to lie about stuff people can actually have proof of their fake stories haha.”

Introducing #SussexClass 👑 Apparently coming soon 👀 — Air New Zealand ✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) January 12, 2023

In his memoir titled ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex claimed that Markle bought the first-class ticket for her father Thomas Markle amid fears of media harassment, according to The Daily Mail. “We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now. Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg,” reads an excerpt from the book.

Prince Harry's memoir: Fact or fiction?

Air New Zealand, however, refuted the claim. “We've never had flights between Mexico and the UK. And we only have Business Premier,” an Air NZ spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald. However, this isn’t the only inconsistency spotted in Prince Harry’s memoir, which was penned by renowned American journalist and author J.R. Moehringer.

In the book, Prince Harry also refers to King Henry VI as his “great-great-great-great-great-great grandfather,” even though the ancient monarch’s lineage ended with his son Edward of Westminster who passed away as a childless adolescent at the Battle of Tewkesbury.