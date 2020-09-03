Ireland Inter Provincial T20 LLG Vs NK Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Leinster Lightning (LLG) will square off against Northern Knights (NK) in the Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 tournament on Thursday, September 3. Both the teams will be playing the match in Dublin. Here are the LLG vs NK live streaming details, information on how to watch LLG vs NK live in India and where to catch LLG vs NK live scores.

Also Read: LLG Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Live

LLG vs NK live scores: LLG vs NK Ireland Inter Provincial T20 match preview

The clash is between the teams that are currently unbeaten in the tournament and this contest is expected to be a cracking one with the top spot up for grabs. Lightning are currently three points clear at the top but if the Knights win this encounter, they will then leapfrog Lightning on the points table and take the pole position.

Also Read: IPL 2020: SRH Follow KXIP With Day Out At Dubai Beach Despite Rising COVID-19 Cases

LLG vs NK live streaming: Ireland Inter Provincial T20 weather and pitch report

According to Accuweather, the weather condition will be cloudy during the Ireland Inter Provincial T20 LLG vs NK match and the conditions will remain the same during the entire contest. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to take advantage of the conditions.

📖: MATCH PREVIEW



Will the encounter between @CL_LLightning and @NCU_Knights decide the fate of the @TestTriangle Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy?



➡️ https://t.co/nlWfRD88tW



Livestream and commentary of the match will be available.#IP2020 ☘️🏏 pic.twitter.com/xonk6KMnSn — Cricket Ireland (@Irelandcricket) September 2, 2020

Also Read: CSK Give Witty Reply To Twitter Follower Asking About Team's Vice-captain After Raina Exit

Ireland Inter Provincial T20 live streaming: LLG vs NK live in India and LLG vs NK live streaming details

The telecast of LLG vs NK live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the Ireland Inter Provincial T20 live streaming by logging onto Ireland Cricket's official YouTube channel. The Ireland Inter Provincial T20 live streaming will begin at 7:30 PM IST. For LLG vs NK live scores, fans can visit Ireland Cricket's official Twitter page.

Also Read: CPL 2020 JAM Vs SKN Live Streaming In India, Full Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

LLG vs NK live streaming: Squads for LLG vs NK Ireland Inter Provincial T20 match

LLG vs NK live streaming: LLG squad

George Dockrell (Captain), Gareth Delany, Matt Ford, Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, Kevin O’Brien, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Tyrone Kane, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little, Peter Chase, Rory Anders

LLG vs NK live streaming: NK squad

Gary Wilson (Captain), Paul Stirling, James McCollum, Harry Tector, Shane Getkate, Ruhan Pretorius, Mark Adair, Jacob Mulder, Graeme McCarter, David Delany, Ross Adair, Greg Thompson, James Cameron-Dow.

Image Credit: Cricket Ireland / Twitter