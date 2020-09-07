Game Of Thrones Attraction In North Ireland's Linen Mill Studios Set To Open Soon?

With Game of Thrones finally meeting its conclusion last year in May, there's good news for all the ardent GoT fans across the globe. It has been reported that the tour of Game of Thrones's studio worth a whopping £24 million/ $32million has been given a thumbs up by local authorities. According to a report by Blooloop.com, a total of 200 people will be employed by the owners of the studio and it is said to help generate around £400 million/ $520 million of annual tourism revenue.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour to attract 600,000 visitors a year

The GoT studio is set inside Banbridge town's Linen Mill Studios, which is situated in the United Kingdom. Some of the most iconic scenes of the fantasy period drama were shot in this studio and the attraction will reportedly showcase the costumes clad by the characters and the props used during the filming of the show. Although the plans of the immersive studio tour were announced in 2019, the opening day of the attraction hasn't been announced as of yet.

As per a report by LadBible, the studio tour of Game of Thrones will comprise a walk through the iconic Throne Room of the Dragonstone Castle, Winterfell, Cersei Lannister's Courtyard in King's Landing, Winterfell and the Mess Room of Night's Watch's Castle Black. Furthermore, the attraction will also comprise a look at the special effects used during the filming of GoT as well as a walk through the makeup and prosthetics shop. In addition to that, a GoT merchandise shop and a restaurant will also be a part of this soon-to-open attraction. It has been reported it will attract around 600,000 visitors on an annual basis.

The official website of 'Making Game of Thrones' also released several concept drawings of the studio tour to give everyone a sneak-peek into what the attraction will look like once it is open. They also claimed that the 110,000-square-foot attraction will give visitors a 'deeply immersive and sensory experience'. Check out the concept drawings of GoT Studio Tour shared by 'makinggameofthrones.com' below:

Meanwhile, the highly-anticipated eight and the final season of D. B. Weiss and David Benioff's Game of Thrones premiered on HBO in April 2019 and concluded in May. However, it received a mixed reaction from both fans and critics around the world. Millions of fans criticized the season for its disappointing conclusion.

