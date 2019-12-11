Jeremy Corbyn Reacts To Mean Tweets In Hilarious Video, Netizens Appreciate

Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom Party’s candidate posted a video on Twitter where he was seen sitting and reading the meanest comments and tweets that he received from the netizens. He can even be seen giving replies to the mean tweets. The video was appreciated by the netizens who loved his witty election campaign.

Corbyn replies to meanest tweets

In the video, Corbyn is sitting on his couch next to a fireplace with an iPad in his hand and he read aloud the meanest remarks on Twitter. The first comment he reads aloud says, "I'll bet Jeremy Corbyn would be glad when this election is over so he can go back to wearing his commie hat", to which he exclaims what is a commie hat?, he further goes ahead and says, “It's a bit like when I was told I was riding a Maoist motorcycle, but it was a motorcycle”. Corbyn jokes. Someone even remarks about the expensive education in the United Kingdom asking if it is free for anyone. Netizen further adds that “Jeremy Corbyn still thinks there is a money magic tree”. The remark was a sarcastic comment on the proposal of free education made by the Labour Party during their campaign.

This was surprisingly fun. pic.twitter.com/Tjl60l70bl — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 9, 2019

Corbyn is running against the present Prime Minister of UK Boris Johnson in the general elections. Corbyn responded to each and every tweet with a sense of wit and humility. The video was part of the Corbyn witty election campaign, which was highly appreciated by the netizens who least expected such kind of creativity from him. In the end, he reads a tweet saying “ Who is Jeremy Corbyn” and he replied “ The next Prime Minister”, that certainly was a brilliant reply.

Brilliant. Whoever came up with this deserves a promotion. — Colin McKay (@DerorCurrency) December 9, 2019

"Anyone else started to find Jeremy Corbyn really sexy?"



Well I must admit he looks good for 70! 😁😁 — Connor 🌹 #VoteLabourActually 🌹 #SackBoris 🌹 (@CWTV156479) December 9, 2019

Brilliant. You've made us all laugh with this when so many are anxious about Thursday. Game, set & match to you 🌹 😊👊 — The hopper 🌹🌹 (@Thehopper7) December 9, 2019



