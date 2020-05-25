UK PM Johnson Backs Dominic Cummings In Lockdown Row, Says He Acted 'responsibly, Legally'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson publicly supported his adviser Dominic Cummings on May 24 as pressure mounts on the British government to sack the latter for making a 400 km trip during the lockdown. Johnson said that Cummings had “no alternative” but to travel to North East from London in March to ensure his four-year-old son was being taken care of “when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus”. According to British PM, his adviser acted “responsibly, legally and with integrity” and that too “in every respect”.

Johnson's declaration of support for his adviser came just after the opposition party mounted pressure on the Conservative government to take action against Dominic Cummings for defying lockdown amid COVID-19 crisis. Apart from the already scrutinized trip of Cummings to his parents’ house, the aide is also reportedly facing allegations of a second trip to North East. However, during the daily press briefing at the Downing Street, Johnson called “some” of the reports accusing Cummings as “probably false”. Johnson believes that his adviser had “followed the instincts of every father and every parent”.

‘An insult to sacrifices’

However, while polls have revealed that the favourability of Johnson among British people has plunged, his recent comments backing Cummings also faced harsh criticism. UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has called British PM’s support for his adviser as “an insult to sacrifices made by the British people”. Starmer also added that Johnson’s actions have “undermined confidence in his own public health message at this crucial time".

This comes after the Labour Party called for an urgent investigation into Dominic Cummings' trip defying lockdown. According to reports, the Labour Party has written to Britain’s top civil servant Mark Sedwill asking for an inquiry into Cummings’ actions.

Party’s cabinet office minister in waiting Rachel Reeves reportedly said in the letter that British people have made ‘important and painful’ sacrifices to remain in accordance with government guidelines in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and even stayed away from friends and family. Meanwhile, Dominic Cummings, who is being severely accused of disregarding the government protocols, has said that he will “obviously not” resign.

Image Source: AP