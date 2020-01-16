Duchess Of Cambridge Kate Middleton Talks About Having A Fourth Baby

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Williams and Kate Middleton made their first appearance after the recent family drama of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting the Royal family. Both Kate and Williams visited the Khidmat Centre in Bradford and were all smiles as they interacted with the fans, wherein while interacting with a royal fan, who excitedly told the duchess that he has been sending cards congratulating her after each of her three children were born, the Duchess revealed that she is unlikely to become a mom of four in the future.

"I don’t think William wants any more," said Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are parents to three children namely Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate revealed that she does not think that Prince Williams wants any more kids, so she is unlikely to become a mother of four.

She was chatting to a fan, Josh, 25, who told her he had sent her and William cards congratulating them on the births of all three of their children.

Josh, 25, who is autistic and has DiGeorge syndrome, got a hug from Kate #RoyalVisitBradford — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) January 15, 2020

The Duchess of Cambridge comments, while in Bradford, about expanding her family come after she previously hinted at the idea in February 2019. Kate, who is a mother of three revealed that she felt broody after meeting an adorable 5-month-old baby during her and Prince William's tour in Northern Ireland.

