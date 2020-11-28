Kate Middleton Warns Addiction, Poor Mental Health Could Be A Result Of Tough Childhood

Kate Middleton has warned that addiction and poor mental health could be sparked from "difficult " childhood. The Duchess of Cambridge, while unveiling findings of Britain’s largest study on young children and their families, called for support for kids. Stressing that she hopes to put early years of people's lives at an equal footing with other social challenges, the 38-year-old said that she would announce some plans related to the same in 2021.

"I have seen that experiences such as homelessness, addiction, and poor mental health are often grounded in a difficult childhood. I have also seen how positive protective factors in the early years can play a critical role in shaping our futures too. And I care hugely about this," she said.

Five Big Questions survey

Organized by The Royal Foundation and the Duchess, the Five Big Questions survey witnessed the participation of half a million people. The survey, which aimed at gaining insights into the family lives of Britons, found that the isolation and loneliness among parents, particularly in deprived areas, were growing constantly. In the aftermath, experts have predicted that serious problems before the age of six can lead to homelessness, poor mental health, family breakdown and addiction.

Insight 4: Parental loneliness has dramatically increased during the pandemic — from 38% before to 63% — as parents have been cut off from friends and family. #5BigInsights pic.twitter.com/S0BmMf3NbY — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2020

Image: AP