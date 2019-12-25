The Debate
Kensington Palace Shares Picture Of Prince William Clicked By Kate Middleton

UK News

Kensington palace recently shared an adorable picture of Prince William with his children. The picture was clicked by Kate, who is a keen photographer.

Kensington Palace

Kensington palace recently shared an adorable picture of Prince William with his children. In the picture, the Duke of Cambridge can be seen bending down to kiss his youngest son Prince Louis while his other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George look towards the camera.

"Merry Christmas to our followers"

The image was taken by Kate,  who is known to be a keen photographer earlier this week in Norfolk. Kensington Palace took to Twitter to post the adorable picture with the caption that wished everyone Merry Christmas.

The family of five spent the day with the Queen and other senior royals at Sandringham estate in Norfolk. It was also the first time when Prince George and Princess Charlotte join in the traditional church service at St Mary Magdalene Church. Yesterday, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was released from a four-night stay in hospital but it unlikely he will join in the morning service.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, Meghan and their son Archie were missing at the occasion as they are currently in Canada on a six-week break from the royal family. This Christmas, all eyes were set on Prince Andrew, Duke of York with people speculating if he would make the traditional church service after he was forced to step aside from royal duties in the fall-out from his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but sadly he was also absent. 

Following the service, the Royal Family enjoyed a festive lunch back at Sandringham House, Norfolk before settling in to watch the Queen’s Speech at 3 pm. In her broadcast to the nation today, she acknowledged the bumpy year in a nod to Brexit-fuelled divisions and her own family problems.

