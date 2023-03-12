While King Charles may have ordered his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle to vacate their residence in the United Kingdom, the monarch isn't necessarily a "bad man" who would mind lending a few rooms at Buckingham Palace. According to a source who spoke to The Mail on Sunday, March 12, the King is ready to provide an "olive branch" to the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex shortly after sending them an eviction notice to vacate their Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Prince Harry and his wife might be offered a suite of rooms in Buckingham Palace that previously belonged to Prince Andrew, the disgraced Duke of York who got embroiled in a sexual abuse case last year. “His Majesty is furious [with Harry], as is [Prince] William. But the King is not a bad man. He has no wish to see his brother Andrew homeless or penniless. Nor does he wish to deprive the Sussexes of a base in the UK," said an anonymous source familiar with the matter.

“London is a better fit. The Sussexes have always wanted rooms at Buckingham Palace. They could have Andrew’s old rooms there, which are currently being vacated," the source added.

King Charles rejects paying Prince Andrew's Indian healer

The rooms have been waiting for a royal occupant since the beginning of this year after the King told his brother Andrew that he no longer has the right to use the rooms at the palace, The Independent reported. The Duke currently resides at the Royal Lodge, although the answer to how long he could stay there remains uncertain. Recently, King Charles reportedly told Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage following the exit of the Sussexes.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew remains on thin ice with the monarch, who recently denied paying £32,000 to his brother's Indian healer guru out of Privy Purse, the King's private income. According to a source who spoke to The Sun, King Charles initially "thought his brother was having a laugh," when he received the bill. But upon further understanding, he seemed "less inclined" to pay the "very expensive" sum.