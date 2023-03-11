King Charles will not be spending a single dime from his pocket for his brother Prince Andrew, who slyly sent a hefty annual bill of £32,000 to him after rendering services of an Indian healer guru. According to The Daily Mail, the expense claim was submitted to the Privy Purse, which is the British monarch's private income.

It is said that Prince Andrew did not anticipate that the claim would be questioned, and hoped it would be paid off in the blink of an eye. However, King Charles made it clear to his notorious sibling that he will need to pay the guru himself. According to sources who spoke to The Sun, the prince had been seeking the services of the unnamed Indian healer for a couple of years, and was being treated with holistic therapy, massages, and chanting in the comfort of his Royal Lodge mansion in Windsor Great Park.

The rejection is a bitter one for the prince, who was accustomed to having his expenses bill paid by his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who died last year. According to sources, his "very expensive" extravagances did not budge the Queen, who was "happy to indulge her son over the years".

Prince Andrew's expenses slashed by brother King Charles

But after her death, King Charles seems "far less inclined" to continue the tradition of spoiling the prince, who fell from grace last year due to a sexual abuse scandal. When the monarch saw Prince Andrew's expense claim, he "thought his brother was having a laugh".

Furthermore, the non-working royal told his inner circle last month that he will be unable to afford his £ 30 million mansion after King Charles slashed his annual £249,000 grant. Possibly on the brink of getting evicted, Prince Andrew was offered Frogmore Cottage, the royal residence that was once home to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle until the pair's fallout with the royal family.