London Zoo Gorillas Ready To Greet Visitors Again After Three Months

The famous London Zoo on June 15 reopened its gates to the visitors and welcomed people back for the first time in three months. The ZSL London Zoo temporarily closed back in March due to coronavirus lockdown, however, as the British government eased restrictions, the tourist hotspot was given a green light to reopen. After months of lost revenue which placed the ‘oldest scientific zoo in the world’ in a perilous position, the authorities were happy to announce the reopening, but with social distancing measures.

According to the official ZSL London Zoo website, the tourist hotspot now operates three one-way routes. The visitors are required to keep two metres apart and the authorities have also made hand sanitisers available throughout the vicinity. A zoo official further reportedly also informed that the terrace restaurant in the zoo will remain closed, however, take away provisions at a number of snack bars across the site is now available.

And we're OPEN! 🎉😃 It was a fantastic feeling to welcome you back today after being closed for three months - thank you for supporting us ❤️ We'd love to see photos from your visit! If you haven't got tickets yet, book up until 28 June here: https://t.co/SJpHZJEVHB #ZooLove pic.twitter.com/yobVCw5Q49 — ZSL London Zoo (@zsllondonzoo) June 15, 2020

Celebration for gorillas

ZSL London Zoo’s Chief Operating Officer, Kathryn England, said: “We’re delighted that we can once again welcome visitors to ZSL London Zoo. We’ve gone to great lengths to make the Zoo a welcoming and safe space for people to visit, including installing additional hand sanitation points and creating colourful one-way wildlife walks across our 36-acre grounds - ensuring visitors can experience the natural world while observing social distancing”.

According to an international media outlet, the staff even laid on a little celebration for the gorillas in a bid to mark the reopening. While speaking to the media outlet, the team leader of primate at the zoo, Daniel Simmonds said that the animals had been mission the visitors and the gorillas, especially, has been looking out for people. Simmonds reportedly added that while the animals had adjusted to the fact that people haven’t been coming, they surely are now going to be really excited when they see the visitors.

