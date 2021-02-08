London's Thinnest Victorian-era House Goes On Sale, Check Out The Chic Interiors

Wedged between a surgeon’s clinic and a hairdressing salon, London’s thinnest house is now up for sale. Constructed in late 19th or early 20th century, the house located in Shephard’s Bush measures only 5ft 6 inches at its narrowest point and has five floors in total. But it is its narrowness, in particular, that has pushed its cost to astronomical highs.

The unusual Victorian age property reportedly is currently on the market at a whopping rate of 50,000 pounds ($1.3 million, 1.1 million euros). It was originally constructed as a hat shop with storage for merchandise and living quarters on its upper floors. In a nod to its past, the house still has an old-fashioned glass shop front with a lamp in the shape of a bowler hat.

Image source: Winkworth Estate Agent

Varied sizes

Another speciality of the house is that it is of varied proportions. While the kitchen at the end of the lower ground floor is the house's narrowest spot, it opens up into a dining area that's nearly double the size. A 16 foot-wide garden lies beyond behind French windows. In addendum, the house also has beautiful spiral stairs connecting all the floors.

"Six-foot-wide and arranged over five floors this astonishing house offers flexible accommodation. Some worry that they would feel compressed in a six-foot-wide house but counter-intuitively this is a space that works – in much the way a luxury yacht does. There are almost too many features to mention but here are a few as a taster - Aga powered, Nest controlled central heating system, beautiful period parquets flooring, original deco bathtub, roof terrace and double full height glass doors leading from the glazed dining area out onto the recently and brilliantly planted private patio garden", Winkworth Estate Agent which is selling it said.

Image source: Winkworth Estate Agent

