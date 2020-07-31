London's Trafalgar Square Gets Giant Statue Of Whipped Cream With Cherry On Top, See Pics

Trafalgar Square, that has been a significant landmark in London since the 13th century has now been installed with a new attraction that is a huge 'swirl' of whipped cream topped with a cherry, a fly, and also a drone. The sculpture is made by artist Heather Phillipson was installed on July 30 on the top of an empty plinth in the city square that is famous as the location of Nelson’s Column and as a protest side. The artwork is titled ‘The End’ and is also interactive because the visitors can live-stream the view from the drone at the top on their cellphones or computers.

The unveiling of the piece at Trafalgar Square was postponed by nearly four months due to the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus. However, after it was unveiled for the public, Phillipson said that his artwork was a “monument to hubris and impending collapse” but is also a symbolisation of the hope of renewal. According to reports, it is now scheduled to stay on top of square’s Fourth Plinth until the spring of 2022. This plinth was erected in the square back in 1841 for a never-completed equestrian statue. However, since 1999 is has been installed by a series of modern art.

‘The End’ by Heather Phillipson at Trafalgar Square

All images credit: AP

My friend @h_phillipson has the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square now pic.twitter.com/LNwTTAOZmS — Wayne Holloway-Smith (@hollawaynesmith) July 30, 2020



Internet users call it 'superb'

While most citizens are staying indoors and maintaining social distance due to COVID-19 pandemic, many saw the unveiling virtually through images and videos on social media. Soon after the unveiling, internet users lauded the artwork and called it 'superb'.

It has a surveillance camera inside it. Here is a pic of me Margot and @joedunthorne being spied on. pic.twitter.com/co9mvLiU7X — Wayne Holloway-Smith (@hollawaynesmith) July 30, 2020

Superb. A great metaphor for the times in which we live. — Duncan Wu (@DuncanWu8) July 30, 2020

Yes!! So glad this has finally gone up — Jen Calleja (@niewview) July 30, 2020

Oh this is so exciting! — Kishani Widyaratna (@KishWidyaratna) July 30, 2020

It’s a glory! — octavia bright (@octaviabright_) July 30, 2020

