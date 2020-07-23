Raveena Tandon Shares Glimpse Of Her 1999 London Interview; Says 'Live And Let Live'

On Wednesday night, Raveena Tandon recalled her days during the 90s and shared a segment from one of her interviews in London on her Instagram feed. As seen in the clip, Raveena says "Live and let live and you have got one beautiful planet, so enjoy it." As a part of her caption, the actor also expressed that ever since the 90s and longer, her mantra has always been "Live and let live." The actor also highlighted that her mantra includes concern for the beautiful planet Earth. Tandon wrote, "This shot during an interview in London during 1999." Reacting to which, fan wrote, "90s or now, you are as vibrant and vivacious as ever. Your body language oozes so much positivity."

Raveena Tandon's video

Raveena Tandon's back to back performances during the 90s won many hearts. She starred in the superhit movie, Andaz Apna Apna. After its success, Raveena shot to fame. Post which, she was seen in the movies like Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Gharwali Baharwali, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Dulhe Raja, Anari No.1 among others. All her films garnered much appreciation for her acting prowess.

Meanwhile, recently, the actor shared a vintage throwback picture with her mother and a few more family members. She also recalled the time when birthday parties were simple with playing passing the parcel. Raveena wrote, "Back then, when birthday parties were simple, with playing passing the parcel, chutney sandwiches and wafers, with my Bua, getting ready to cut my cake, my mom on the extreme left (standing)and my Maasi on the right! #sepiaphoto #alongtimeago #childhoodmemories."

On the work front, Raveena Tandon will now be seen in the upcoming pan-India film, KGF Chapter 2, with an ensemble cast of Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty among others. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 will also be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and other languages. Reportedly, Raveena Tandon will be seen portraying the Prime Minister in the upcoming sequel.

