Madame Tussauds Slammed For Removing Prince Harry, Meghan's Wax Statues

People slammed Madame Tussauds for removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax statue from the Royal family, soon after the Royal couple announced their 'stepping back' as 'senior members'. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on January 8 that after 'many months of reflection', they have chosen to make the 'transition' and work to become financially independent. This news took the internet by storm, while Madame Tussauds, which currently contains 250 wax statues, separated Markle and Prince Harry's from the display of the royal family on January 9.

We’ve got to respect their wishes 🤷‍♂️ #Megxit pic.twitter.com/mb936VcqRd — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) January 9, 2020

Netizens criticise Madame Tussauds

However, the recent announcement by the royal couple has fueled a new wave of speculation about what will happen next and received a mixed reaction from Netizens, the people on the internet criticised Madame Tussauds in unison. People also posed questions like why Prince Philip's figurine was not moved since he had retired or if they removed Princess Diana's figure after she separated from Prince Charles.

Some of the Twitter users also used words like, 'very petty' and 'immature' while the general manager of the wax museum Steve Davies said 'we are reacting to the surprising news'. He further added in a statement that 'As two of our most popular and well-loved figures', Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's figurines will remain an 'important feature' at Madame Tussauds.

If you’re so worried about accuracy you may also want to remove some of Prince William’s wig hair. 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yknCIluuMY — Cindy Pika Chu (@iamcindychu) January 9, 2020

You’re just as vile as the tabloids. You have just proven their point — #BoycottMadameTussauds https://t.co/vwEwfcaNAD — Krishna Patel (@KrishnaPatel_96) January 10, 2020

Hopefully visitors will find another tourist attraction and skip yours.#BoycottMadameTussauds — LazzieBear007 (@LazzieLou24) January 10, 2020

Did Madame Tussauds disappear Princess Diana’s wax figure when she left the Royal Family?



I think not. Because back then, someone in charge was smart enough to realize that she was their main draw.



Bring back that guy.#Megxit pic.twitter.com/hUdQWO1col — Pièce de Résistance (@PieceDeReSister) January 9, 2020

Why wasn't Prince Philip removed when he retired from public duties? He is no longer seen in public, if you are removing the Sussexes for their desire for a bit more privacy, I think you should do the same for the retired prince. But I guess that wouldn't be white of you. — ChiLanta (@ChiLanta_180) January 9, 2020

There's always so much to do when I visit London, so thanks for helping me cross one thing off the list. I guess I'm just surprised that your Twitter is run by a petty 14-year old. — Erin O'Neill (@Erinindc) January 9, 2020

This was a very foolish decision. You will have a very difficult time convincing people that this move wasn’t influenced by racism. — Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) January 10, 2020

