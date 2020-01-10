The Debate
Madame Tussauds Slammed For Removing Prince Harry, Meghan's Wax Statues

UK News

The people of the internet have slammed Madame Tussauds for removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax statue from the Royal family after their announcement.

Written By Aanchal Nigam
Madame Tussauds

People slammed Madame Tussauds for removing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wax statue from the Royal family, soon after the Royal couple announced their 'stepping back' as 'senior members'. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced on January 8 that after 'many months of reflection', they have chosen to make the 'transition' and work to become financially independent. This news took the internet by storm, while Madame Tussauds, which currently contains 250 wax statues, separated Markle and Prince Harry's from the display of the royal family on January 9.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Netizens criticise Madame Tussauds

However, the recent announcement by the royal couple has fueled a new wave of speculation about what will happen next and received a mixed reaction from Netizens, the people on the internet criticised Madame Tussauds in unison. People also posed questions like why Prince Philip's figurine was not moved since he had retired or if they removed Princess Diana's figure after she separated from Prince Charles. 

Some of the Twitter users also used words like, 'very petty' and 'immature' while the general manager of the wax museum Steve Davies said 'we are reacting to the surprising news'. He further added in a statement that 'As two of our most popular and well-loved figures', Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's figurines will remain an 'important feature' at Madame Tussauds.

Published:
COMMENT
