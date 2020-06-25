Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Sign With A-List Agency To Hit Speakers' Circuit

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have reportedly signed with a leading speakers’ agency which works with several high-profile clients including former US President Barack Obama. According to media reports, the pair is ready to hit speakers’ circuit with New-York based Harry Walker Agency that have exclusive relationships with global leaders, Nobel laureates, bestselling authors among others.

According to Harry Walker’s website, the agency has represented former US President Bill Clinton’s Speaking Engagements for over 17 years. The couple will reportedly speak on social issues such as racial justice and gender equity as well as mental health - a topic close to Prince Harry.

In January, Prince Harry and Meghan said that they wanted to take a “progressive new role” aimed at giving their son a chance to grow up “normally” with awareness about his royal heritage. The Royal couple, in a statement, said that they intend to become financially independent while extending full support to The Queen.

The decision to relinquish royal titles took everyone by surprise and the Queen quickly called a crisis meeting with her heir Charles, William and Harry. In the meeting, it was decided that Harry and Meghan would give up all of their royal titles. Though the couple chose not to highlight the problems that forced them to take such a radical step, the rift was evident for a long time.

In October, the names of Harry and Meghan were removed from the Royal Foundation website list and their charity projects were also omitted from the projects listed on the site. Meghan was reportedly uncomfortable with the constant spotlight on her personal life and have also spoken about the struggles for being part of the Royal family.

Harry finding it 'challenging'

Recently, Prince Harry’s friend Dr John Goodalll reportedly said that he is finding his new life in Los Angeles “a bit challenging” after quitting the Royal Family. Speaking to Radio Times, the 86-year-old primatologist and anthropologist said that she has been in touch with Harry after the couple quit the royal duties.

(With agency inputs | Image: AP)