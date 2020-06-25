Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Volunteer To Cook Food For A Rehab Charity

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle have been indulging in various philanthropic activities. The royal couple who bid farewell to their Royal palace and duties back in April and flew to Canada with son Archie have started fresh in life. Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have volunteered at their first rehab charity of the summer, Homeboy Industries. The two extended help to the L.A. based social justice organization by offering to cook in the café and bakery during their time there.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle volunteer for charity

As per reports, a spokesperson at Homeboy Industries told a media outlet that the two prepared food for the #FeedHOPE program, which employs Homeboy participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic. The official Instagram page of Homeboy Industries had shared pictures of the royal couple’s visit. One of the pictures shows the two wearing blackface masks, hair coverings, and gloves as they pose with the staff during helping them at the bakery. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle helped them with the dough and filled several containers with ready-to-go food along with them. The organization thanked the couple for their help with the Feed Hope program.

While sharing the pictures, the caption of the post thanked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for visiting and standing in kinship with the Café and Bakery teams. The caption further read that the entire staff was thrilled to work alongside them as they helped prepare food and learned more about the newly launched program, which provides meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across Los Angeles.



Apart from this, as per reports by an international media outlet, the couple recently joined hand s with Project Angel Food to feed 20 families living in California with critical illnesses during the virus pandemic. As per reports, Richard Ayoub, the executive director of the organization had revealed that the royal couple first volunteered on Easter Sunday and requested to volunteer again the next week. Ayoub reportedly said that the couple told the organization that they heard about the drivers being overloaded and wanted to volunteer to lighten the drivers' workload.



As per reports, the couple had announced their decision of stepping back from their senior roles in January which not only came as a shock for the Royal family but also the entire nation. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been supporting the Black Lives Matter Protests that took place after George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

